Kenya’s fast-rising music sensation Charisma aka Luhya Heat has dropped the visuals for his brilliant new single, ‘Marry You Twice’.

Off Charisma’s newly-released four-track E.P, ‘With Love, Charisma’, ‘Marry You Twice’ is about a lover who is sure about his love for his partner in the sense that he would marry her the first time and still do it again to emphasize his love.

In the video that was shot and directed by Mike Lolly P, Charisma addresses the issue of abusive relationships and shows the viewers that you do not have to stay in an abusive relationship, that you can leave and that it is possible to find real love when you do.

‘Marry You’ comes barely a month after Charisma dropped the first music video off the E.P for the track ‘Betty’. Other tracks include ‘Nikumbatie’ and ‘Nisifie Moyo’.

If you wanted beautiful Kenyan music, then ‘Marry You Twice’ should definitely be in your playlist. Check it out below. Rating 10/10.