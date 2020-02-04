Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has warned operators of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) against airing content that he termed as “pure pornography.

In a press conference on Monday, Mutua accused matatu operators of turning public service vehicles (PSVs) into mobile raunchy dens. He warned that they risk hefty fines over any unlicensed fitted screens.

According to Mutua, matatus fitted with screens are considered film exhibitors hence will need to obtain a license at Sh.2,000 per year. Posters and graffiti will also not be put up for display in PSVs without undergoing vetting by the board.

“The stories of agony told by passengers in PSVs are very disturbing. The display, exhibition or playing of pornographic content, loud music and foul language used on passengers presents an image of a public transport sector gone rogue,” said Mutua.

“Some matatus have become theatres for pornographic content and are destroying our youth, especially students, some of whom simply spend the whole day consuming this content,” he added.

Touts, drivers, and Sacco managers of vehicles found flouting the new rules will be liable to a fine of Sh.100,000 or a 5-year jail term or both.

“Every content aired in PSVs has to be rated General Exhibition (GE)…not showcase nudity or obscenity. From tomorrow all corners of the country will have police in place to crackdown the uncomplying vehicles,” said Mutua.

The KFCB boss PSVs that comply with the new regulations will be awarded and named brand ambassadors of clean content.

He also appealed to members of the public to report vehicles that flout the rules.

“We appeal to members of the public to report the above by giving the number plate, route of the matatu, the sacco and if possible evidence of the clip that was aired…you will be treated with confidentiality and protected by KFCB.”

Mutua further faulted four local radio stations — Kiss FM, Classic 105, Radio Jambo and Ghetto Radio — which he has accused of airing adult content during morning hours.

He urged school administrators to ensure their drivers do not turn on the said radio stations in their school buses or they will be arrested.

Ezekiel Mutua also named PSVs plying Ngong Road, Mombasa Road, Lang’ata, Thika Road and Magadi Road as the most notorious in exhibiting “pure pornography” content.