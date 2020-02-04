71 suspects arrested at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Recruit Training School (RTS) on January 26, 2020 have pleaded guilty to two charges of forging calling letters.

The 71 who were among 99 arrested pleaded guilty before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Naomi Wairimu on Monday.

The Court sentenced them to six months in prison with an alternative fine of Sh20,000 each.

The remaining 28 suspects denied the charges and were released on a Sh30,000 cash bail or Sh100,000 bond.

Each of the suspects had been charged with two counts of forgery and uttering a false document. Those who pleaded guilty were fined Sh10,000 each for every count.

On the first count, the court heard that on unknown dates at unknown place within Kenya the accused, jointly with others not before court, with intent to deceive made KDF calling letters purporting that the same was issued by the army.