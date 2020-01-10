Residents of Itare village in Kisii County have been left in shock after news broke that a young boy had circumcised himself.

Apparently, parents of the 10 year old were unable to raise Sh1,000 needed for a professional procedure, forcing the boy to take the drastic step. The incident happened about a month ago, and his condition is said to have worsened.

The class 2 pupil used a kitchen knife to perform the procedure. He revealed to journalists that he did so to avoid ridicule from his peers who were circumcised during the December holiday.

After seeking treatment at a local dispensary, he was referred to Kisii County Referral Hospital. However, his parents could not afford the fees so they took him back home.

The boy will be unable to return to school on time as he heals.