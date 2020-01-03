2020 has started in rather dramatic fashion. The United States conducted an airstrike that killed Iran’s top most military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday, in what they claimed to be retaliation after an attack on US embassy in Iraq.

Trump has throughout his presidency picked fights with Iran after revoking a nuclear agreement signed by his predecessor Barack Obama. Last year, tensions escalated between the two countries with signs that the US would get itself into another war.

Things cooled off towards the end of the year, but that was short lived.

Following the assassination of the second most powerful man in the country, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed retaliation.

An Iranian retaliation would likely not be directly against the US, but rather Israel. War between Iran and Israel would possibly bring the whole Middle East into conflict, and eventually Europe and the US.

That has sparked fears of anther Gulf War, or to the extreme, World War 3.

Despite the seriousness of this matter, Twitter has found a way to make fun of it. Here are some of the trending memes.

U.S. Military: We’re drafting people for World War 3. Are you a citizen? My immigrant ass: pic.twitter.com/ecJyp6PgE0 — Angie (@ItsAngie4015) January 3, 2020

Me before world war 3 : I don't belong to the kitchen that's sexist women can do anything a man can do we need gender equality 😡😡😡 Me when world war 3 starts : pic.twitter.com/9gqYvoIvDU — Starship (@aphro06) January 3, 2020

I want to get married before World War 3. pic.twitter.com/zwjXkRAVpY — Poli Tic Taboo (@kissmybawls) January 3, 2020

Me taking the World War 3 military aptitude test pic.twitter.com/UGDBYClk4q — 𝙱𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚝 (@BrettsWRLD) January 3, 2020

Army recruiter asking questions trying to draft me into world war 3 Me: pic.twitter.com/8LKY1nAkFA — 𝑄 (@sirquariusball1) January 3, 2020

Women when they find out they would be drafted in world war 3 because everyone is equal now pic.twitter.com/noubRev8P0 — 🎈 (@15boluwa) January 3, 2020

Feminists : Women and Men are Equal *World War 3 starts trending* Feminists : 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/xLLKPe9SHB — l Am STES (@IAmSTES) January 3, 2020

me performing at coachella 2030 after world war 3 wiped out 99% of the population pic.twitter.com/fuEcUI4wFA — marcus (@macmontez) January 3, 2020

Nigeria Army supporting US Army on the battlefield during World war 3 pic.twitter.com/eJIgwIwF3t — BASH-AAR🔞 (@FaruqBashar) January 3, 2020

Just found out you can’t get drafted to World War 3 if you doin drugs pic.twitter.com/1R9uQoKspq — Ismael 🦜 (@El_Ismael701) January 3, 2020

“You gonna get locked up for 5 years if you don’t enlist in World War 3” Me: pic.twitter.com/zV2nZRXozR — Leee-yUhhh☠ (@Leee_Yuhhh35) January 3, 2020

the government: you need proof of mental illness in order to be pardoned from world war 3 me: pic.twitter.com/j9mR6Dem7J — jay (@jdmariah01) January 3, 2020

America Vs Iran **World War 3 begins** Me in Canada #WWIII pic.twitter.com/abbDdfnF6Z — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) January 3, 2020

Me and the Homie trying to escape World War 3 pic.twitter.com/ONkUBfe5B5 — Peekaboo (@Poradon) January 3, 2020

Americans joking about getting drafted in World War 3 is the peak of Privilege Iraq WAS NO JOKE

Libya WAS NO JOKE

Syria WAS NO JOKE

Afghanistan WAS NO JOKE Invasions. Millions of civilian death, & displacement. Regions destabilized, destroyed. & occupied. I am missing the joke — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) January 3, 2020

When the government tries to recruit me for world war 3 pic.twitter.com/a2l49VdWl9 — abod (@abod_alnasr) January 3, 2020

Me on my first mission at World War 3 #WWIII Iran pic.twitter.com/zlskF6uFDA — Brian Odido 🇰🇪 (@odidoowen) January 3, 2020

When you playing dead and the Iran soilders say “Shoot everyone again”😭😭 #WWIII #Iran pic.twitter.com/4atGW5Ekgb — oscar63k (@oscar63k) January 3, 2020