Faiza Hemed is an online content developer, producer and digital media specialist who is famously known on Instagram as @hijabi_villain.

The former accountant spoke to myNetwork about her trade.

1. Why does the nature of online comedy appeal to you, and when did you venture into it?

I’ve always been on the pursuit of a good laugh. I believe you can get through anything in life with a sense of humour.

After quitting my accounting job, I landed a job at a digital media company about three years back and that’s when my colleague Cherie Lindiwe discovered she could make something out of the laughs we had in the office daily.