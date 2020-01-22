Over a dozen students from Kabianga High School in Belgut have been suspended after skipping exams to attend church on Saturday.

The school’s Principal Dr. Joash Oloo said the 17 students boycotted the test and instead went to worship at a Seventh Day Adventist students (SDA) church.

“We instructed them to sit for their exam between 5.30 am and 7.30 am on Sabbath day which had not really breached their doctrine or teachings,” he said.

“They(students) don’t do anything on Saturdays from 8 am to 6 pm. Where then is the problem for them to sit for their examination between 5 am and 7:30 am,” asked Dr Oloo.

“Why do they want to remain in the dorms sleeping whereas Muslims and Protestants didn’t sleep on Friday and Sunday respectively?” he posed.

The school head also noted that he had written to the parents informing them of the decision to suspend the students. He said there are specific missionary schools for parents who feel aggrieved by the school’s decision.

Parents of the suspended learners were expected to accompany their children to school on Monday but none of them did.

Through their lawyer Julius Mongare, the parents have threatened to sue if the school does not cancel the suspension within seven days.

They argue that the constitution allows freedom of worship and every student must be allowed one day for worship.

Citing Civil Appeal No 172 of 2014, Mongare noted there have been similar cases involving SDA students before but they were settled.