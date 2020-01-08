Popular Kikuyu speaking musician Muigai wa Njoroge has defended his new political song against claims it was funded by Deputy President.

Muigai is currently riding high on the song dubbed ”Tukunia'(meaning sacks), in which he faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta over the development of the Central Kenya region.

In the song, Muigai further tells the president that his people in Mt Kenya are too hungry to listen to what he has to say.

“Dad, a hungry person has no ears to hear when you rant, the hunger that is in your home is unbearable. I’d rather tell you the truth, and because I have no idea what the sacks tell you, but things on the ground are different,” Muigai sings on the chorus.

He also cautions the Head of State that dumping his deputy William Ruto was like aborting a seven-month pregnancy, which is risky and might result in the death of the mother.

This has led to reports that DP Ruto funded the musician to release the song and support him in his quest for the top seat in 2022.

But speaking to Word Is, Muigai wa Njoroge said no politician can be able to pay him enough so he can support them.

“I have been in the industry for over a decade, and singing songs with messages concerning politics in this country is part of my call,” he said.

“It is my opinion and it is clear that the President has forgotten the struggles they have had with William Ruto and everyone can see the division,” he said, adding that it would be easier to dump ODM leader Raila Odinga instead.

Muigai further informed Uhuru that the rift in the Mt.Kenya region might make him not have a home to go back to after retirement, advising him to take immediate action before things get out of hand.

The musician claims politicians have reached out to him and many are congratulating him for telling the truth.

“Those criticising me are the ones I am calling sacks because they have not been able to send the message to the President because they are not working and my opinion is I want them fired from their posts,” Muigai said.

This is not the first time Muigai has ruffled the political feathers with a controversial song. In 2018, he made headlines following the release of “Mbari ya Kimendero” (clan of the greedy), which was seen as an attack on DP William Ruto.

