Video vixen turned businesswoman Vera Sidika proved she is still in her parents’ good graces as her family came together to celebrate her father.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star took to Instagram Monday to document her father’s birthday celebrations.

In a series of posts on Insta-stories, Vera captured her parents, Mr and Mrs Mung’asia, looking jovial, with her father all smiles as he turned a year older.

It also emerged that Vera’s dad is a Manchester United fan, with the socialite surprising him with a personalised cake bearing the team’s logo.

“So its my Dad’s Birthday and this is his favorite team so I hope he likes,” she wrote.

In another post, Vera confessed that she is a daddy’s girl, pouring cold water on previous claims that she is not close with her parents.

“I’m a daddy’s girl …Happy Birthday, Dad. I love you,” Vera posted.

In May last year, Vera was forced to respond after a curious fan asked: “You don’t post your mom or dad do you really love them?”

“Oh yes (I love them). So damn much. Top 5 Whatsapp chats and call log is mom, dad, bros manager, P.A. Top 5 mobile and internet banking transfers list is my family! I just don’t post them to protect them from pathetic comments. Y’all can attack me but won’t let ya’ll attack my family for real,” she said.

The only other time Vera gave her fans a glimpse of her dad was in 2018 when she shared photos of herself as a baby.

