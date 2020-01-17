Embakasi East member of parliament Babu Owino has been arrested after a shooting incident at a popular night club in Kilimani.

The MP reportedly shot someone at the popular B-Club on Thursday night, leaving him critically injured.

Police say the victim, who is thought to have been the DJ, was rushed to hospital shortly after the incident, and further reports have it that he is admitted at Nairobi Hospital ICU.

According to the Star, Babu drew his gun at the club and shot the man, leaving everyone in panic mode.

“Even the watchmen were in panic mode. Apparently Babu Owino had drawn his gun and shot somebody at B Club. Same Babu has now taken the guy to hospital,” a source told the paper.

The MP was taken to Kilimani Police Station.