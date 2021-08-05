The Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Mr Karanja Kibicho has distanced his docket from Deputy President William Ruto’s botched trip to Uganda.

Speaking at a presser yesterday, PS Kibicho said regulations demand that every civil servant should have a clearance letter before traveling out of the country.

Kibicho said Ruto must have not met one of the requirements for travel as guided by the Immigration operatives.

“Before you travel, you need to have a visa, you need to have a ticket, you need to have a Covid free certificate, and you need to have a letter of clearance if you are a civil servant,” Kibicho said.

“I don’t know if Ruto had all the required documents in his past trips because we are not the ones who clear him,” he added.

PS Kibicho explained that the Immigration Department, which is under the Ministry of Interior, has its own protocols.

“We are not actually the ones who cleared him. But certainly, if he has passed through an immigration officer, that immigration officer will demand that letter,” he said.

“I believe. If he ever traveled without them, then the immigration officer failed. Hence, we cannot blame another officer who has chosen not to fail,” Kibicho stated.

William Ruto had in an earlier interview at Inooro TV blamed his tribulations on political differences between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said that he had never been asked for clearance during the nine years that he had traveled around the world.