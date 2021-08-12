A Nairobi-based hawker who lost five teeth after being assaulted by three Nairobi County inspectorate officers is smiling all the way to the bank.

Anthony Maina, who agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the ‘Kanjo askaris’ amounting to Sh427,000, has had his teeth restored for free.

The compensation amount included Sh300,000 for loss of 5 teeth @60,000 each and Broken Jaw Connection Sh56,000. This means the money will go straight into the trader’s account after Kenya Orthodontics conducted the procedures at no cost.

Dr Kennedy Carson Opiyo said many of their loyal clients requested them to help Maina.

He said the surgery involved removing broken sharp bony spicules from Maina’s broken jaw. He noted that a heavy impact on the lower jaw left it broken at two points.

“The X-ray showed the young man had a broken jaw, some loose teeth and a deranged bite. The two broken points were at the back and the front meaning the lower jaw was hanging loosely,” he said, adding

“We decided to help so we did it for free. Maina is recovering at the moment and is due for a review in two weeks,” he said.