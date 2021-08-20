The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is looking to evacuate Kenyans stranded in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

In a statement on Thursday, August 19, the ministry said it is working closely with the Kenya High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, to gather information on any Kenyans who need evacuation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Kenya High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan which is the nearest Mission to Afghanistan has reached out to our allies to get information of any stranded Kenyans and prospects of evacuation,” the statement read.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo said 52 Kenyans have since been evacuated from Afghanistan. 12 Kenyans who were working for private contractors in Afghanistan were evacuated to Birmingham in the UK.

Another group of 40 was evacuated to Kazakhstan on Wednesday night.

Omamo said the evacuation was enabled by the Kenyan Embassy in Beijing, China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that despite a lack of diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, the safety of Kenyans is of paramount importance.

“Kenyan missions in the region continue to reach out to Kenyans employed in the security sector and others engaged by private companies who are yet to be evacuated by their employees,” Omamo said.

She added: “For those who wish to be evacuated, the Kenyan Missions will continue to reach out to the private companies to ensure the safety and welfare of the Kenyan nationals.”