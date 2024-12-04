Raila Odinga Gears Up for Live TV Debate Against AUC Chair Candidates

Raila Odinga will participate in a live televised debate next week in Ethiopia against his opponents for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

During the debate, the former Prime Minister will face Mohamed Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randrianmandrato of Madagascar.

The candidate from Mauritius, Anil Gayan, has not confirmed his participation, though the newly elected Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, has endorsed Raila’s candidacy.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirmed that Raila will use the debate as an opportunity to present his vision for Africa, ahead of the February 2025 elections. Mudavadi stated that the debate, titled “Mjadala Africa,” is set for December 13, 2024, at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mudavadi emphasized that the debate provides Raila with a platform to outline his plans for Africa’s transformation through the implementation of the AU Mandate and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The debate will also give African citizens and other stakeholders the chance to engage with Raila and the other candidates on the issues they wish to be addressed.

Mudavadi expressed confidence that Raila would deliver a compelling case during the debate, offering strong reasons for the continent’s leadership to support his bid for AUC Chair. He also noted that Raila’s pan-African credentials and leadership experience make him the ideal candidate to lead the continent toward shared prosperity, peace, unity, and development.

“We have no doubt that Raila Odinga’s pan-African credentials and leadership experience will immensely contribute to the continent’s shared prosperity and champion the causes of peace, unity, and development across Africa and beyond,” said Mudavadi.

According to Mudavadi, Raila Odinga represents not only Kenya’s interests but those of the entire continent, and he deserves support to succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki when his term ends next year.