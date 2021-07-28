The Nairobi Expressway is currently at an advanced stage as the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) rushes to meet April 2022 deadline set by the government.

As this goes on, some Nairobi residents have been wondering what will happen to the road beneath the Sh65 billion Expressway. The “old” Mombasa road has been significantly damaged during the construction of the Expressway, leaving many unanswered questions.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has, however, clarified that CRBC will repair and upgrade the 27km stretch.

The CS said the Sh62 billion budget for the entire project will also be used to repair Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, which are also in deplorable conditions.