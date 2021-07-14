Deputy President is upbeat that his party, United Democratic Alliance(UDA), will cause a political dust storm before the turn of the year.

According to Ruto, there will be a major political shift before the next general elections, with leaders scrambling to join UDA.

The DP said most of the elected leaders in the Jubilee Party are only buying time in the party to avoid being punished for being allied to him. He said the leaders are willing to dine with him but are afraid of the consequences.

“Even as I speak with you, all the Jubilee leaders, all the governors, and even those leaders holding positions are just waiting for the right time. In November, you will see dust in Kenya. You will be astonished,” Ruto said.

“Many people have been instilled with fear. That if you make a move in this direction, we will launch a case against you, we will send DCI officials to your doorstep.”

Speaking to Radio Jambo at his Karen residence, Ruto said leaders seeking to be reelected will want t to be associated with a national party that unites all Kenyans without discrimination.

Ruto added that the association between ODM and Jubilee pushed him out of the ruling party. He however lauded Raila Odinga for transforming ODM into a national outfit.

“Associating myself with UDA was due to lack of harmony in Jubilee. Violence emerged in Jubilee. The people whom the president entrusted them to run the affairs of the party have disrupted the party…and the party which by far was close to the Jubilee is ODM. And even if I am competing with Raila, I must give him credit for ensuring that ODM becomes a national party.”

The DP also mentioned that he would name his running mate when the time is right.