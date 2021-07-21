KTN news anchor Sophia Wanuna has been promoted after media strategist Peter Opondo was sacked as Head of Strategy and content editor.

Opondo lost his job on Friday, July 16, 2021, barely six months after KTN had hired him. Wanuna who serves as an anchor and Deputy Editor at the Political Desk took over his role on Thursday, July 15.

“Last Friday, our Editor Broadcasting Peter Opondo left the company to pursue other interests. I have therefore appointed Ms Sophia Wanuna to take charge of this segment until further notice,” Editor in Chief Ochieng Rapuro wrote in a memo.

In a detailed post on on Linkedin, Opondo said he was terminated on grounds of unsatisfactory performance.