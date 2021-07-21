KTN news anchor Sophia Wanuna has been promoted after media strategist Peter Opondo was sacked as Head of Strategy and content editor.
Opondo lost his job on Friday, July 16, 2021, barely six months after KTN had hired him. Wanuna who serves as an anchor and Deputy Editor at the Political Desk took over his role on Thursday, July 15.
“Last Friday, our Editor Broadcasting Peter Opondo left the company to pursue other interests. I have therefore appointed Ms Sophia Wanuna to take charge of this segment until further notice,” Editor in Chief Ochieng Rapuro wrote in a memo.
In a detailed post on on Linkedin, Opondo said he was terminated on grounds of unsatisfactory performance.
“I was sacked! Life isn’t all about highs, sometimes it’s about lows. We rarely talk about our lows, so let me share mine. This past week, the Standard Group sacked me. I have worked for many employers over the past 20 years…it is the first time I am terminated for “unsatisfactory performance,” he wrote.
“There was no formal appraisal or feedback, there was no documentation or minutes about my alleged performance shortcomings, there was never a discussion with or feedback from my boss, there was no PIP. Just a sacking letter. The HR honcho just told me my boss didn’t think I was the right person for the job. Fair enough, every boss is entitled to their own opinion. What about facts?”
Opondo also mentioned that HR gave him the option of resigning or getting fired, but he chose the latter.
This comes as some sources claimed that Opondo was shown the door following an interview with Deputy President William Ruto on KTN News’s Crossfire Show hosted by Wanuna.