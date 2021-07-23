A man from Isiolo Town is receiving treatment at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital after a grenade was hurled at him in the wee hours of Tuesday, July 20.

The middle-aged man was having drinks at a local pub when another man hurled the explosive device at a woman seated next to the victim. The explosive device, however, missed the woman who is said to be the ex-girlfriend of the attacker and landed on the victim’s groin.

The victim held the grenade in his hands but it went off before he could do anything, injuring his private parts and lower limbs.

“The explosion completely ripped his genitals and lower limbs. He was stabilised, but would need transfer to a more equipped hospital to manage his injuries,” a medical officer at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital said.

Isiolo Sub-County police boss George Kariuki confirmed the incident saying the man was lucky to survive the attack. He said had the device hit the floor, “several casualties could have been recorded”.

“The man who intercepted the grenade is very lucky to survive such a dangerous attack,” said Kariuki.

"We're still trying to establish the type of explosive device that the assailant carried to the scene. We're also interviewing eyewitnesses to understand the events that led to the attack," said Kariuki," added the police boss.

According to area locals, the suspect is a police officer in Isiolo town. His target, who is in her early 20s, had allegedly broken up with him.

“The suspect is a police officer and the victim is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier. Both are stationed here in Isiolo,” a waitress at the pub told The Standard.

The publication reports that another eyewitness, who is privy to the relationship between the suspect and his ex-lover, said the man was angry after the woman broke up with him in May and got into a new relationship, almost immediately.

Police have since launched a hunt for the suspect who fled after the attack.

They are also investigating why the nightclub was still operating during the 10 pm-4 am curfew.