Caroline Kangogo, the fugitive police officer on the run after killing two of her colleagues, is dead.

Kangogo has been on the run for close to two weeks, after committing her first murder on July 5. She allegedly shot dead police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru on Monday, July 5. A few days later, she killed Peter Ndwiga Njiru in Juja.

Police had by Thursday narrowed down their search, and had apparently cornered her by nightfall. She had taken refuge at her parents’ home in Nyawa village, Tambach division in Keiyo.

At about 7:30am Friday morning, she shot herself.

“We are told the mother found her holding a pistol which she used to commit suicide in the bathroom in their rural home,” Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya told the press.

She was still wearing the same clothes she wore when she committed her first murder.

Kangogo’s death brings to an end a nationwide manhunt.