Charles Njagua Kanyi alias ‘Jaguar’ is recuperating after he went under the knife Monday morning.

An alarming video emerged online yesterday showing the former musician turned politician being wheeled into a hospital ward.

Jaguar’s close friends DK Kwenye Beat and gospel singer Mash Mwana also shared photos showing Jaguar with a brace on his right foot. It is this foot that underwent successful corrective surgery.

“He underwent surgery today, Monday at around 5 a.m at the MP Shah Hospital, his right knee was operated on,” said DK Kwenye Beat.

“Jaguar has been experiencing pains on the foot for while now.”

The Starehe MP has been experiencing pains on his foot from a 2019 incident. The pain got worse a fortnight ago after he returned to Kenya from India, and he was then advised to undergo surgery.

Jaguar sprained his right foot during the fracas between city council askaris and traders of Muthurwa, Marikiti and Wakulima markets in 2019.

Read – Jaguar Dislocates Ankle as Police Clash With Hawkers at Muthurwa, Marikiti