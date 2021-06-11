Mombasa Road is the deadliest road in Nairobi, a new report indicates.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services released The Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) study report on Wednesday, revealing the deadliest roads in Nairobi’s transport corridors.

Waiyaki Way and Thika Superhighway completed the top three list of roads where one is likely to be an accident victim.

The report indicated that a majority of road accident fatalities affected pedestrians, who accounted for an average of 64.5% of traffic deaths from 2015-2019.

Outering Road, Eastern Bypass, Jogoo Road, Kangundo Road, Juja Road, Airport North Road, and Langata Road closed the top 10 list of deadliest roads in the city.

The transport corridors accounted for 55.5% of all road fatalities in the city.

The report also established that reckless driving and careless pedestrian crossing were the most common cause of road fatalities.

Private cars, followed by Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), are the leading causes of accidents.

According to the report, most fatalities occur on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, making these the most dangerous days of the week to be on the road.