Raila Junior has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Office Of The Registrar Of Political Parties(ORPP) to rectify his membership status.

This after the son of ODM Party leader Raila Odinga was listed as a member of the Amani National Congress(ANC).

“Following my recent inclusion on ANC Party, I have instructed my lawyer to write to seek clarity as to why I was there without my knowledge or consent. I understand there is a class of Kenyans who face a similar predicament,” Raila Jnr said in a tweet on Wednesday, June 23.

Through his lawyers, Raila Junior said his listing as a member of ANC is false and injurious.

“…Our client remains a lifetime member of ODM. He protests the violation of his privacy and irregular and erroneous use of his personal data on your platform without his consent,” Rachier and Amollo Advocates said.

Raila Junior said the Registrar’s office should delete his details from the ANC party membership list and list him as a member of ODM immediately.

“We demand that your office rectifies your records by deleting our client’s details from ANC party and properly listing him in ODM immediately and in any event within 24 hrs from receipt and thereafter confirm the rectification with those parties,” he said.