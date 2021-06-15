It is now widely known that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not support his deputy William Ruto in 2022.

Despite promising to do so multiple times during their 2013 and 2017 campaigns, Uhuru has moved away from his deputy and appears to increasingly back former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Yesterday while speaking to Kamba leaders at State House, Uhuru made it clear for the first time that he would not be supporting his deputy. He promised instead to back the Nasa candidate, who for all intents and purposes will be Raila Odinga.

The president urged the Nasa leaders to unite behind one of their own to increase their chances of forming the next government.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” the President said.

The cover story on today’s The Star newspaper was that report, with the headline screaming “Uhuru: I’ll back one Nasa chief for presidency”.

It is this cover that Ruto tweeted, wondering what happened to their ‘marriage’ and the 8 million strong contingent of ‘thurakus’ that voted for them 3 times.

“EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU.”

Well, while a lot can happen between now and the election, it sure seems like Ruto is readying himself to go it alone.

This will be interesting to watch.