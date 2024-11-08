Ichung’wah Threatens Impeachment for Absenteeism in National Assembly

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has issued a stern warning to committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, urging them to attend House sessions regularly or risk facing impeachment.

His comments come in response to frustrations over the absence of members scheduled to ask questions during a session with Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir.

Ichung’wah stressed that quorum issues should not occur, noting that more than sixty committee chairs and vice-chairs are available to ensure adequate attendance for parliamentary business. Referring to Article 121 of the Constitution, which mandates a quorum of fifty members in the National Assembly and fifteen in the Senate, Ichung’wah highlighted the importance of attendance.

“We have enough leadership in the House to meet the quorum requirements. We have no fewer than 60 committee leaders, and with broader leadership, over 70,” Ichung’wah explained. He pointed out that with sufficient leadership, the House should not face attendance challenges.

After the National Assembly resumed sittings following a month-long recess, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss had to call for the quorum bell after finding fewer than 50 members were present.

Ichung’wah further emphasized the urgency of attendance, especially among committee leaders responsible for facilitating House discussions, answering questions, and providing updates on legislative matters.

“If you are a chair or vice-chair of a committee, you must be present in the House at 2:30 PM,” he said. “There is no excuse for the Speaker to be left waiting for quorum, especially when committee leaders are absent, as they are responsible for responding to questions and leading discussions.”

Ichung’wah added that absenteeism from committee chairs and vice-chairs often results in unanswered questions directed at Cabinet Secretaries, ultimately hindering the legislative process.

Addressing committee leaders, he said, “If you’re a chair or vice-chair, take your role seriously. If not, there are 280 other members ready to take on these responsibilities.”

Ichung’wah warned that if committee leaders neglect their duties, they should expect consequences. He pointed out that, as Junet Mohamed previously stated, this is a “season of impeachment.”

“I’m not encouraging impeachment, but those who neglect their duties should face the consequences,” he stated.

With only four weeks remaining before the National Assembly breaks for its long recess, Ichung’wah has called for accountability during the upcoming sessions, indicating that absenteeism will not be tolerated.