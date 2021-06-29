Kenya reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 182,884.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Health, the fresh cases were confirmed from a sample size of 2,699 tested in 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the positivity rate stood at 10.6 percent.

At the same time, 17 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, and June. This raised the cumulative fatalities in the country to 3,612.

152 patients recovered from the disease, 84 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program while 68 are from various health facilities countrywide.