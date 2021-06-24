Kiss 100 presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has dismissed claims that he is the father of a child whose picture has gone viral.

Speaking on the breakfast show on Kiss 100, Jalas said he was dismayed by the erroneous claims.

“People have shared a photo of this baby that everybody is tagging me about, and all are saying he is my lookalike,” he said.

Jalang’o said he does not know the child nor his parents. He hit out at the person who started the rumor and called the joke distasteful because it could ruin his marriage and that of the baby’s parents.

“Can you imagine if that was your child whose photo is going around being peddled out as somebody’s else’s child? You get what I mean, it can be messy, very messy,” Jalas said.

“People told me to have fun with the photo and post it. I told them this is not my kid and it would be very bad if I even posted it. It will even cause more doubt to the family. It would be extremely insensitive.”

Kamene Goro on her part exclaimed: “So imagine if your wife was not as amazing as she is and not as clear-headed and reasonable as she is. If your wife was crazy, she would have started an argument.”