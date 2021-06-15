If you still don’t believe in the power of manifesting, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja might just change your mind. The politician recently shared a story of how he ‘manifested’ his dream car and got it while in Uni.

Speaking on the ‘Journey Series with Churchill’, Sakaja recalled that he had stuck a picture of his dream car under his desk at Lenana School.

“Under my desk, I had a picture of this car. A Mercedes Benz because that was my dream car and I bought it while on campus. When making noise in class, I would open my desk and look at the car. That motivated me to work hard,” Sakaja told Churchill.

The first-time Senator said he finally managed to buy the car for Sh500,000 while in his second year at the University of Nairobi pursuing a degree in Actuarial Science.

He said he later realised that the Merc used to be owned by Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula.

When asked how he managed to afford a Merc, Sakaja responded: “I used to run businesses back then. I had a laundry shop, kinyozi, and other businesses.”

The Nairobi senator said from his businesses, he would make about Sh5000 per day.

“We didn’t have money as a family then, so I set up businesses. I used to wash people’s clothes, cook… it wasn’t much but at the end of the day I would have five or six thousand shillings in a day,” Sakaja said.

During his fourth year in campus, Sakaja also set up a financial consultancy firm, Arthur Johnson Consultants, which is still in operation.

Sakaja also said his position as the Chairman of the Student Organisation(SONU) accorded him money to run his business ventures and join politics.

“By the time I was in fourth year, I had joined politics during the days of President Mwai Kibaki so I had resources,” Sakaja said.

“I joined student politics so that I could run businesses and pay my school fees. Those days, when you were a university student leader, you had the opportunity to run a business,” he said.

The lawmaker also told Churchill that he owned an apartment around Yaya Centre in Nairobi by the time he was in his fourth year.