Govt Sets Up Emergency Desk to Replace Documents Lost in Floods

The government is expediting the replacement process for ID cards and personal registration documents lost or damaged due to flooding.

Julius Bitok, the Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, announced the establishment of an emergency desk at Nyayo House in Nairobi for reporting lost documents, including birth certificates and passports.

“We have set up a centre at Nyayo House where you can report as an emergency so that those who have lost their documents in the raging floods can replace them in the shortest time possible,” stated the PS.

He further mentioned that similar emergency desks would be set up nationwide.

“We are ready to move around the country to ensure each one of them has a new document in the shortest time possible.”

Furthermore, the PS urged Kenyans to prioritize the National Tree Planting drive to help mitigate flooding and other weather-related extremes.

“We will plant 3,000 trees in this area while joining the rest of Kenyans to ensure there are enough tress to help us combat flooding and mitigate the effects of climate change,” Bitok added.

PS Bitok spoke during a tree planting exercise at the Kenya Meat Institute in Mavoko, Machakos County.

The government aims to plant at least four million trees monthly and 15 billion trees within ten years to counteract the adverse effects of climate change.

Additionally, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has proposed adopting a piece of land at Portland Cement for annual tree planting and nurturing until maturity.