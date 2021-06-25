Learners and members of staff at a school in Mwingi, Kitui are reeling from shock after their headteacher committed suicide Monday evening.

Kioko Mutie, the headteacher at Yanyonge Primary School, hanged himself in his office under unclear circumstances. The deceased did not leave behind a suicide note.

Confirming the apparent suicide, Area Assistant Chief Mulinge Wambua said the 46-year-old teacher was full of life and never had any signs of depression.

Teachers and parents described the deceased headteacher as an education lover pointing out that he always arrived in school early to begin teaching.

The body of the deceased was moved to Mwingi hospital mortuary as police launched further investigations to establish the motive behind the suicide.