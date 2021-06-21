A rescue mission for kidnap victim Hafsa Mohammed Lukman came to a successful and fruitful conclusion on Sunday morning, five days after the businesswoman went missing.

Hafsa, 23, was last seen at her clothing shop in Kamukunji Trading Centre on Tuesday, June 15, with surveillance camera recordings showing she entered the store at 4:44 pm in the company of another woman, who has been identified as Hafsa Abdulwahab.

The two are said to have left for Kayole shortly after before a criminal gang abducted Hafsa Lukman.

On Wednesday, June 16 at 11:30 pm, the abductors contacted Hafsa’s family demanding Ksh5 million ransom for her release.

The gang also sent a 35-second video clip showing Hafsa blindfolded with her hands and legs tied. In the clip, a visibly tortured Hafsa is heard pleading with her family, saying: “Nimeshikwa na wanataka pesa, tafadhali mtume pesa (I have been kidnapped, and they’re demanding ransom. Please, send it).”

On Sunday, however, detectives from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and the Special Service Unit carried out an elaborate rescue mission to reunite Hafsa with her family.

The security agents found Hafsa at a dingy room in Matopeni, within Kayole, where she had been forced to fit in a water tank.

“The badly shaken woman who had visible bruises on her face and hands, was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention,” police said.

The detectives also arrested one suspect, a 24-year-old man whose identity was yet to be revealed.

“The suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives to shed more light on the kidnapping & help in the arrest of his fellow miscreants. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is issuing a stern warning to any persons harbouring the intention of committing such a heinous crime, that no efforts shall be spared in their pursuit. said the DCI in a statement Sunday.

“We thank the members of the public who volunteered information through our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, leading to the rescue of businesswoman.”