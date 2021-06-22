The identity and nationality of the prime suspect in the murder of lawyer Elizabeth Koki Musyoki has puzzled Kenyan authorities forcing them to contact the International Criminal Police Organization(Interpol).

The suspect, known by his aliases Christian Baledi Kadima and Eric Kambaye Katalayi, claims he is Congolese but he was caught with multiple travel documents with different names and nationalities.

Last week, the High court dismissed the suspect’s application to be released on bail saying his identity is not verifiable.

Justice David Kemei ruled that the suspect is a flight risk and his actual identity cannot be verified.

The court also found the accused has neither a fixed place of abode nor familiar ties in Kenya. His friends in Nairobi and Congolese Embassy officials whom he had said were willing to guarantee his bail steered clear of him.

“The pre-bail report indicated that the accused provided a list of his Kenyan friends but upon being contacted they shied away claiming that their properties might be sold off in the event the accused absconds court,” said Justice Kemei.

The judge also noted that although the accused claimed that the deceased Koki was his wife and he intended to formalise their union, the pre-bail report painted a picture of a person who is always on the move.