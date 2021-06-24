Vera Sidika has clarified her purported dislike for Huddah Monroe, saying there are no ill feelings between them.

The former video vixen was responding to a fan during a Q&A session on Instagram. The IG user had asked her: “Do You hate Huddah Monroe?”

In her response, Vera said Huddah was her friend in the past adding that she has never hated the petite socialite.

“Never. Not even once we actually used to be friends in the past. When I was new in Nairobi 2009-2010.”

During the session, Vera also addressed claims of aborting her ex-boyfriend’s child. She explained that she has never been pregnant before.

“Yes, the first time in my life to ever get pregnant. I have heard rumours that an ex said I aborted.