Vera Sidika has clarified her purported dislike for Huddah Monroe, saying there are no ill feelings between them.
The former video vixen was responding to a fan during a Q&A session on Instagram. The IG user had asked her: “Do You hate Huddah Monroe?”
In her response, Vera said Huddah was her friend in the past adding that she has never hated the petite socialite.
“Never. Not even once we actually used to be friends in the past. When I was new in Nairobi 2009-2010.”
During the session, Vera also addressed claims of aborting her ex-boyfriend’s child. She explained that she has never been pregnant before.
“Yes, the first time in my life to ever get pregnant. I have heard rumours that an ex said I aborted.
“This is not true. I am obsessed with babies. I love kids so much. I love kids so much. I would never get pregnant just to abort. When single, I take precautions. When in a serious relationship, I am always on contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant coz I never was ready,” said Vera Sidika.
In another post, Vera explained why she “hid” her pregnancy.
“I just didn’t want to ruin the surprise. If I told you all, then there would be no special pregnancy reveal. It would just be a Juakali announcement or if someone just took a random pic of me and leaked, there would be no surprise” said Vera.
Adding: “Aki my biggest fear was Edgar Obare and his students. Woi. I’m lucky to have great loyal friends, they knew for months. I even shared videos with them of my bump and nothing leaked. Damn!!”.