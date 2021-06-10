Sauti Sol band member Willis Austin Chimano apparently owes his bandmates their savings, allegations that the vocalist has vehemently denied.

According to the trio of Chimano’s bandmates – Bien-Aimé Baraza, Savara Mudigi and Polycarp Otieno – their baritone-voiced colleague swindled them of their savings while the pop band was still in its formative years.

In an episode of the group’s docu-reality series ‘Sol Family’, Bien said Chimano made away their savings amounting to Sh30,000.

“Up to date, we have never been paid back. Chimano alituosha (Chimano swindled us),” Bien claimed, albeit on a lighter note.

Sauti Sol guitarist Polycarp alias Fancy Fingers added that they had entrusted Chimano with their hard-earned savings at a time when they were broke.

“Chimano, you need to pay us back our money. At that time we were so broke and he was in charge of our savings.

“He ended up using our money. I think he explained that he used it to pay his school fees but I don’t believe him,” Polycarp remarked.

Savara Mudigi on the other hand joked that the amount Chimano conned them had accrued interest over the last 14 years and that it would need to be repaid back.

On his part, Chimano categorically denied swindling Sauti Sol of their savings.

“I have never taken their money and I don’t know what they are talking about. Those are my comments for now,” Chimano joked.