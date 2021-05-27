Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has hit back at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after the agency indicated he was part of a multi-billion shilling graft probe.

According to the commission, Sonko among four county bosses who accumulated unexplained assets worth a reported Ksh11.5 billion.

The others include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, impeached Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and Samburu county boss Moses Lenolkulal.

“For honourable Waititu, former governor for Kiambu, EACC is looking for something like Sh2 billion and for honourable Sonko, former governor for Nairobi, EACC is looking for something like Sh1 billion,” EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala told the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday during a report on the status of the fight against corruption.

But Sonko, in his characteristic fashion, was having none of it as he took to social media to rant.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sonko defended his wealth saying he started owning property when he was still in school.

“Being silent is not being foolish kwani owning property in this country is a problem? I started owning, buying and selling property when I was in school and before I became the Governor. Mutashangaa…… labda muulize hao engine,” he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Sonko questioned EACC’s competency in handling graft cases of its former and current bosses who were allegedly involved in the fraudulent sale of Integrity Centre.

“Kwani what have you done to the former @EACCKenya boss who was involved in the Kemsa Covid Billionaires scandal? What have you done to one of your current bosses who was involved in the grabbing of a County school playground in South C?” he posed.

Adding: “What have you done with your former and current bosses who were involved in the fraudulent sale of Integrity Centre at an exaggerated price at the expense of taxpayers?”