Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju has organized a noble initiative in commemoration of his road accident in February of last year.

The Cabinet Secretary will embark on a Charity walk in June this year to raise funds for the Kijabe Hospital. Proceeds from the 50-kilometre walk will go toward purchasing medical equipment to help road accident victims get back on their feet.

Tuju was first rushed to Kijabe hospital after he was involved in an accident as he was travelling to Kabarak for the funeral of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Tuju says he has been walking about 10-20 kilometres three times every week in preparation for the main event.

In a past interview, Tuju said his biggest fear following the accident was an inability to walk again.

“My only worry was will I ever be able to walk again. The biggest celebration for me is that I’m able to walk again,” he said.

“The prognosis after my accident was not good, there was just a 50 percent or less chance that I would be able to walk again because the damage was on the vertebrae.”

The former Rarieda MP said the accident left him with 18 broken bones, a damaged lung, and internal bleeding.

“I must say the seat belt saved my life,” Tuju said.

