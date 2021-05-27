The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced plans to carry out a dry run of the highly anticipated Green Park terminus.

NMS Director General Major General Mohammed Badi said the agency will conduct the test run on Friday, May 28. It will involve dropping and picking passengers during the evening rush hour between 4 pm and 8 pm.

“Thereafter, normal PSV pick-up and drop-off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice,” said Badi in a notice.

The NMS Director-General noted the test run is entering the transition phase of commissioning the terminal.

The dry run comes a month after the NMS conducted a similar exercise banning all matatus operating at Railways Bus Terminus from the Nairobi CBD.

The test run lasted three hours during the morning rush hour where matatus from Ngong, Kibera, Rongai and Dagoreti terminated their journeys at the terminus.