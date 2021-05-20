A blast from the past, former NACADA chairperson John Mututho, has re-emerged to discredit marijuana after the Rastafari community in Kenya moved to court seeking its legalization.

Speaking during an interview with KTN News on Tuesday, the former anti-drug abuse crusader said legalization of marijuana in Kenya will do more harm than good.

According to Mututho, cannabis in Kenya is more potent than in the European countries where it is legal.

He said cannabis potency differs from region to region and is dependent on a number of factors including altitude, soil, water and temperature.

“The cannabis used for fibre somewhere in Europe…the potency is 0.2% of THC which is narcotic.

“What we have in Kisii is over 10.2%…that is about 50 times more potent than what they are having in Europe. Are you saying now that you allow that one to grow and allow free usage?” he posed.

Mututho continued: “We need thorough research. If it has to be grown it has to be grown for a purpose and with restrictions.”

The former Naivasha MP went on to sensationally claim that the cannabis strain grown in Kenya causes wild imaginations and hallucinations.

“We cannot allow that variety we have in Meru, Kisii, bits of Nakuru, Ethiopia…that thing that makes you so high, that thing that ruins your life. That thing that makes you look monstrous. That thing that makes you have so many hallucinations.

“You have seen them dive into a basin thinking it’s a swimming pool. You can’t allow it,” he averred.