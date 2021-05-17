Kenya on Sunday recorded 86 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 2,789 in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number of positive cases to 165,465.

The cumulative number of tests conducted as of Sunday was 1,744,393. The positivity rate was 3.1%.

The country also recorded 2 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,003.

In a statement, Health Ministry said 123 patients recovered from the disease, with 58 on home-based and isolation care while 65 are from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries in the country stands at 113,612.

A total of 1,030 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,815 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

109 patients are in ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are on observation.

Another 81 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in general wards and five are in the High Dependency Unit.