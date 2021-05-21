Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has been accused of negligence after a man was electrocuted at the Makutano junction in Kanduyi, Bungoma county on Thursday, May 20.

Witnesses said the deceased Felix Kiplangat Bor, a bodaboda rider, had stopped to wash his bike when he was struck and killed on the spot.

“Kenya Power wamelegea sana, ikifika kukata stima wanakimbia lakini maneno ingine wanalegea sana,” a rider told Citizen TV, adding: “Tunaomba Governor wetu Wycliffe Wangamati atusaidie kutatua janga hili.”

Bodaboda riders in the area demanded that Kenya Power compensates Kiplangat’s family. He was survived by his widow and a toddler.

The riders also blocked a road in protest and demanded that the police and the power company take action.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the body of the deceased to Bungoma District Hospital Mortuary.

Kenya Power later issued a statement terming the incident as ‘unfortunate’.

The utility firm explained that Kiplangat was washing his motorbike at a roadside pool that had come into contact with an electric cable that had fallen after a truck knocked down a pole.

“Our team from the Bungoma office immediately went to the site and alerted the police of the incident, and the body of the deceased moved to the Bungoma District Hospital Mortuary,” Kenya Power said on Wednesday.

“Police have commenced investigations into this incident and the Company will work closely with them to ensure that we have a way forward,” the company said.

“Kenya Power would like to take this opportunity to express its condolences to Bor’s family and assure them of our commitment to conclude the matter.”