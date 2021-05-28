A fictitious list ranking Africa’s supposed richest musicians is apparently still a topic of discussion in the Tanzanian entertainment circle.

In April, a Nigerian website published the list purporting to have been created by Forbes Africa but our independent sources established otherwise; Forbes Africa did not create the list.

Nonetheless, the Rich List caused quite the stir a little in East Africa over a week ago after Kenya’s Akothee and Tanzania’s Diamond reacted to their alleged ranking.

Akothee was the happier of the two after she was ranked 15th with a supposed net worth of 10 million dollars. Diamond on the other hand bashed “Forbes Africa” for placing him in a distant 28th position with an alleged worth of 5 million dollars.

In Tanzania, the Rich List debate kept raging on, with a section throwing shade at Akothee, saying she can’t possibly be wealthier than Diamond.

Never one to let people bully her, Akothee took to social media to address the Tanzanian masses for putting her name in their mouths.

“Eeee hii kitu ya Forbes imekuwa Kesi Bongo 🤔🤔🤔. Kisa Akothee, kwani Mimi tu ndio msanii alikuwa Kwenye hiyo list 🤣🤣?” she posed, adding:

“Kwani mumesikia niko na shares Forbes 🙈 hata hamnaa Aibu jamani, si watu wajiheshimu kidogo. Akothee mwanamke anawatishia hivi, haya basi Mimi sina kitu sina hata matako tuu.”

The feisty singer continued: “Yaishe Yaishe, Yaishe . Wacheni kutembea Kwenye vyombo vya habari na jina la LE PREZIDA THE PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS. Wakenya wamenichoka, hivi bongo nikija itakuwaje 🤔🤔🤔🤔

“All TANZANIA ARTISTS AND THE NATION IS RICH. NAMBARI MTAJIPATIA HUKO.MIMI SIJUI MIFUKO ZENYU MNIACHE,” Akothee blasted.