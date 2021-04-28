President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his virtual visit to Kenya.

During the meeting at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken discussed trade and investment opportunities, touching on the untapped potential held by the Kenya-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Also discussed was Kenya’s elevated role in regional peace and security as a member of the UN Security Council. Other matters discussed by President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken were human rights, refugees, health, and climate change.

On climate change, President Kenyatta applauded the US for rejoining the Paris Agreement and congratulated President Joe Biden for convening the recent Leaders’ Summit which sought to consolidate global solidarity on the matter.

Once again, President Kenyatta affirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral ties and forging a strong partnership with the United States of America.

President Kenyatta was accompanied to the meeting by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.