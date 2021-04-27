President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday opened a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri County.

The facility was established by Semiconductor Technologies Limited (STL) on the 177-acre Dedan Kimathi University of Technology’s Science and Technology Park (DeST-Park) on a public-private partnership arrangement.

The company, which is the only one of its kind in Africa, will produce integrated circuits, sensors and related nanotechnology products for the world market. Its products have a high global demand and are used in electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, televisions, and laptop computers.

President Kenyatta reiterated the importance of public-private partnerships (PPP) in advancing the Government’s manufacturing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda.

“This is the dream some of us have for this country, our ability to become an industrialised nation, to be able to create good quality and well-paying jobs for our young people,” the President said.

Uhuru noted that it was unique companies established by Kenyans like STL that will transform Kenya from a country that consumes products from other parts of the world to one that exports not only its products but also its technology across the globe.

The Head of State recalled that recently he launched a weapons factory which will save the country millions of taxpayers money every year as part of the Government’s effort to produce and consume locally manufactured goods.

“By producing locally, we are not only saving money but also creating well-paying jobs for our young people,” President Kenyatta said.

In this regard, the President disclosed that he will soon launch a shipbuilding enterprise in Mombasa, adding that the country is also getting back to assembling motor vehicles locally as used to happen in the past.

“I believe this is the vision that we all need to work on as we work on all the infrastructure, generating sufficient power, building roads and putting fibre networks.

“We are doing all this so that we can attract industries such as this one in order to create employment, create hope and give opportunity especially to the young people of this country,” the President said.

The University’s collaboration with STL in this manufacturing venture is geared towards supporting the Government’s policy of “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” initiative.

