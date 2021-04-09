President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the official opening of a gun manufacturing factory in Ruiru, Kiambu County on Thursday, April 8.

Speaking at the National Security Industries, Ruiru where he commissioned the Sh4 billion Small Arms Factory, Uhuru said the facility is in line with the Manufacturing Pillar of the Big Four Agenda, as well as the Kenya Vision 2030.

The President said through the local production of weaponry, Kenya seeks to enhance self-reliance, domestic innovation, and strengthening of local manufacturing capabilities, while offering decent jobs for the youth.

“Covid-19 has taught us that international supply chains are vulnerable to disruption. We add another arrow to our security quiver. This sets stage for the progressive domestic manufacture of security equipment used by our nation,” he said.

“By venturing into this, we seek self-reliance and strengthening of local capabilities and offering decent jobs for our youths,” Uhuru said.

The Small Arms Factory has an annual single-shift manufacturing capacity of 12,000 assault rifles with 60% of components being locally manufactured.

The facility is also expected to provide 100 direct employment and 1,100 indirect employment in form of supply of raw materials among other benefits.

Here are the photos.