Beatrice Makokha, a resident of Kamusinde in Kimilili Sub County who has been living with an abnormal growth on her face for over two decades, can now heave a sigh of relief after undergoing successful surgery.

The 68-year-old woman was last Thursday transferred from Bungoma County Hospital to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where the surgery was performed.

A Multi-Disciplinary Team at the facility led by Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Francis Thuku removed the huge cystic growth on Monday, April 12.

The growth covering the right side of Makokha’s face had 3 litres of dermoid fluid not involving the brain.

Other surgeons and doctors involved in the delicate procedure included Neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Wasike, Ophthalmologist Dr. Wabwile Machimoto, Anaesthesiologists Dr. Elisha K. Kirwa, Dr. Werunga Kituyi and Scrub Nurse Edward Avula.

“MTRH will keep treating her until she heals and will be discharged home perhaps after a week or upon satisfactory Hospital recuperation,” the hospital noted in a statement on Tuesday.

“MTRH will treat Beatrice as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) client under the Universal Health Coverage.”

The procedure is valued at Sh 550,000.

Here are the photos.