I would later realise that this was no ordinary man, my aunt and his family had enjoyed a close friendship for years.

Although I did not brush off the idea at once, I was not sure that I was ready to leave my Kenyan identity behind. I finally got to meet him in one of the family parties my aunt and his relatives had organised towards the end of July 2004.

Unlike relationships where an introduction is made, and a prospective couple is allowed to go out on a date and evaluate if they are compatible, our die was cast. Surjit was going to be my husband.

Once we were introduced, we sat next to each other and engaged in some light banter. Although I had never met him before, I was immediately attracted to his soft voice and respectful sociability. He had bright eyes and a great sense of humour.

I still smile whenever I remember how I uncontrollably laughed the evening away at his jokes. In the following days after that meeting, my aunt informed my parents and relatives in Nairobi that she had found a husband for me, and we started our wedding preparations.

We did not date at all. On August 28, 2004, about three weeks after meeting, we got married at the Sikh Temple known as Golden Triangle Sikh Association, in Kitchener Canada.

My wedding day was a cocktail of happiness and sadness. It was the happiest day of my life and at the same time, the saddest. The stress and sadness that had overwhelmed me during the wedding planning phase manifested after I said my vows. It hurt deeply to get married without my loved ones close by to witness it.

It almost felt as if I didn’t have the blessing of my parents, but I took comfort in their assurance that they wished me good luck in my new marriage. Hard work began after our wedding. As two strangers who had come together to build a home, we had to quickly learn each other’s needs, hobbies, strengths, and weaknesses.

We had to adapt to each other and determine that we’d grow love and stick by one another from that moment until the end of our days. This was not easy at first, especially when our natural pet peeves started coming out of the closet.

However, because we had started by building a friendship, it was not too hard for us to gradually fall in love with each other, and to find our compatibility rhythm.

About one year later, in November 2005, we were blessed with our first born son, Satnam. We would later be blessed with our second born daughter Gurleen in August 2009.

Although arranged marriages in the modern world may seem outdated, my experience has been nothing but blissful.

Perhaps if the choice had been mine, I would have selected a bad mate for a life partner. My marriage has greatly benefited from my aunt’s insight on the type of man that suited me best.

Today, I have no regrets, and if I could turn back the clock, I would still marry Surjit – and bring my parents, siblings, and friends from Ngara to witness it all!”

Surjit Singh, 50

“I was working as an editor with the Punjabi Duniya, a newspaper in Canada when I met Kaur. I was 34 at the time and was extremely anxious when I was told that I would be meeting my wife at a party that July 2004. I wondered what I would do if she didn’t meet my expectations.

Deep down, I hoped that she was beautiful and admirable. I hoped she was attractive. I still remember how on that day I could hardly keep calm. I guess I could sense that she was the love I had been waiting for.

I was not wrong. She was gorgeous. She had this distinct smile and charm that filled the room. The moment I laid my eyes on her, I knew she was the woman I would marry.

It was the first time that Kaur had visited Canada, but this was home for me. I had lived in this country for 15 years at the time.

I was born in India in 1970, and moved to Canada in 1989 with my mum to fulfil my late father’s dream. He had migrated to Canada in 1976. For 11 years, he sought migration papers so that we could legally migrate to join him.