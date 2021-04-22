The government says the fight against Gender-based violence needs a pronged approach as it cannot end the vice on its own.

The Ministry of Public Service and Gender expressed concerns over the spike in cases of gender-based violence in the country especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary in the ministry, Margaret Kobia, noted that at the end of 2020, some 5,009 gender-based violence cases were reported compared to 1,411 cases during the same period in 2019.

“Between January and March 2021, we have already recorded 877 cases with a high prevalence in Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Kiambu Counties. As Government, we recognize that we cannot win the fight against GBV single-handedly therefore, we have to synergize efforts,” CS Kobia said.

She appealed to the Kenyan public to find amicable ways of settling differences rather than resorting to violence.

“We are appealing to the public to help complement the Government’s efforts to fight GBV. We must all stand up against GBV through reporting, supporting victims, and we must also discourage harmful and retrogressive cultural beliefs,” she said.

RELATED: Gender-based Violence – Raila Advises Warring Couples to “leave and let live”