Motor vehicle assembler Isuzu East Africa has clarified the reported political gimmick by Deputy President William Ruto in which he donated a bus to Kianjai Secondary School in Meru County.

According to media reports, Isuzu repossessed the Sh3.5 million bus over unsettled payments.

But in a statement Wednesday, Isuzu East Africa Communications Manager Duncan Muhindi refuted these claims saying the bus was fully paid for in December 2020.

“Kianjai Girls’ Secondary School from Tigania West, Meru County placed an order with Isuzu East Africa for a 46-seater bus in September 2019. The payment was completed in December 2020. Subsequently, a chassis was allocated and bus body fabrication commenced,” said Muhindi.

He said the initial letter of repossession that was widely circulated online was fake and had not originated from Isuzu.

“The letter indicates that this action was taken because of ” delayed payment ” during the purchase process. We have noted that the letter’s misleading contents also appeared in a story published online by one of the leading daily newspapers,” said Isuzu.

Muhindi also explained that the bus was taken back to the Isuzu Assembly plant to complete a formal handover process.

“The bus had recently been completed and number plates issued. We expect to make delivery of the bus to the school next week,” said