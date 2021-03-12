James Karanja, brother of the late Tecra Muigai, took the stand Thursday revealing that his sister had an abnormal obsession with Omar Lali.

According to Karanja, Lali might have used love magic to put Tecra under his spell.

Karanja told Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul that Tecra confided in him that ‘she had an unusual uncontrollable spiritual obsession towards Lali’ and that she could leave the relationship however much she tried to.

He mentioned that Tecra, who was very close to him, had once said ‘theirs was not a normal relationship’.

“It was spiritual. She had an abnormal obsession with him,” he said.

At the same time, Karanja recounted a visit he made to Tecra in Lamu in November of 2019.

“We met with Tecra at the hotel where I was booked. She came accompanied by her friend Yvonne. When Tecra stepped out for a while I asked Yvonne about Mr. Omar,” he said.

Adding: “Yvonne also suspected Omar used charms to lure women.”

During the inquest yesterday, Magistrate Zainab Abdul summoned Lali and six other individuals believed to be Lali’s relatives to testify.

The magistrate directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to facilitate their travel from Lamu County to Nairobi or at least have Lali’s lawyer present since he is adversely mentioned.

The six individuals, namely Qusai Lari Omar, Lali Bakari Mohammed, Abdul Hakina Lari Omar, Yaya Salim Mohammed, Ahmed Ali Sali and Mohammed Omar Muhanji, are said to have witnessed what caused Tecra’s death.

They carried her to the hospital after the alleged fall.