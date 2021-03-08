Deputy President William Ruto says his only rival for the presidency in 2022 is Raila Odinga while the rest are opportunists.

Speaking in Meru, Ruto said all his political rivals are dishonest leaders who can’t be entrusted with the country’s leadership. He described Odinga as ‘thankless to his friends’, saying the ODM leader turned against him and President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2007 elections.

Ruto added that Kalonzo Musyoka also celebrated their predicament with the International Criminal Court, which he(Kalonzo) saw a clear path to the presidency.

The DP further derided Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi describing him as an “opportunist waiting for an endorsement to inherit the top seat”.

“Our rivals in 2017 have invaded our house to pose as our greatest friends. They have laid an elaborate plan to finish me but I also have my plans,” Ruto said in Igembe North, Tigania West.

He added: “On the contrary, you know I am a go-getter. I don’t wait for paths to be cleared for me; I go out and get it. There will be fireworks. This will be a very difficult race but my main rival is Raila. The rest are pure opportunists.”

Ruto reiterated he is best suited to take over from Uhuru Kenyatta. He said a United Democratic Alliance government would address the problem of joblessness among young people by creating an enabling business environment and employment opportunities in small and medium enterprises.

“We want to see the youth as the solution rather than the problem of Kenya,” he said.