Humour·Social Media·TL The Trending Memes and Tweets in Nairobi This Wednesday May 15, 2024 by Nick Mwangi This is what’s trending on the socials this midweek. Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Kenya Waives Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Requirements for Zimbabwean Travellers Next Story Govt Sends Geologists to Probe Massive Cracks and Earth Movements in Nakuru (PHOTOS) Latest from Blog NTSA To Virtually Monitor All School Buses’ Speeds in New Directive Boyfriend of Deceased University Student Faith Musembi Arraigned in Court Govt Sends Geologists to Probe Massive Cracks and Earth Movements in Nakuru (PHOTOS) Kenya Waives Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Requirements for Zimbabwean Travellers Public Service Commission Posts Over 500 Job Openings